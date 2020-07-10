Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by SunTrust Banks

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IBP. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.
Installed Building Products stock opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
