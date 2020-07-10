Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by SunTrust Banks

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IBP. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 45.79%. The business had revenue of $397.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

