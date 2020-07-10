Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $1,050,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leigh Vosseller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 30th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $950,400.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Leigh Vosseller sold 20,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,954,800.00.

On Thursday, May 7th, Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $900,700.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $104.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.04. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $106.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 36.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $521,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $34,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.23.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

