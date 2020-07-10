Insider Selling: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Insider Sells 13,881 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 13,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $46,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SPPI opened at $3.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 116.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 94,436 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

