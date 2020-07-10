Insider Selling: Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Sells $2,907,300.00 in Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $2,907,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 33,412 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $859,022.52.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 66,381 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $1,743,828.87.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 70,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $1,745,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 180,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $4,453,200.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 9,648 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $242,357.76.

On Friday, May 15th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 120,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $2,962,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 67,304 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,527,800.80.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $25.87 on Friday. Progyny Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 235.18.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.81 million. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,958,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,770,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

