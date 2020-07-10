Insider Selling: Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.98, for a total value of $469,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,077.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anastasios Gianakakos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myokardia alerts:

On Monday, May 11th, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 25,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $2,546,500.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $292,400.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $93.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.82 and a 200 day moving average of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.31. Myokardia Inc has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $126.30.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts predict that Myokardia Inc will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Myokardia by 525.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myokardia in the first quarter worth $1,056,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Myokardia by 33.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,300,000 after acquiring an additional 98,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Myokardia by 11.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Myokardia from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $95.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.