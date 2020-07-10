Insider Selling: Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Director Sells 294 Shares of Stock

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HSY opened at $126.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.16. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

