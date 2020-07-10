Insider Selling: Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Director Sells 294 Shares of Stock

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:HSY opened at $126.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.16. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.
About Hershey
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
