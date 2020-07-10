Insider Selling: Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,983,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,091,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,118,208.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daniel Rosensweig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chegg alerts:

On Monday, June 29th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $1,815,520.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $1,786,680.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $1,026,200.00.

Chegg stock opened at $72.81 on Friday. Chegg Inc has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -661.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHGG shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Chegg in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chegg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Chegg by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Chegg by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.