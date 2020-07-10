Insider Selling: Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Insider Sells 154,583 Shares of Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 154,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $1,112,997.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.29. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 93.16% and a negative net margin of 90.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cerus in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cerus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerus by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

