Insider Selling: Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $466,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,704,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shoshana Shendelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Shoshana Shendelman sold 15,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $482,550.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Shoshana Shendelman sold 125,000 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $5,337,500.00.

Applied Therapeutics stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $57.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.23. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1,385.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLT. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

