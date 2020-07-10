ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €7.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €7.00 ($7.87) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.00) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($8.99) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. HSBC set a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.44) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €7.70 ($8.65) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €8.25 ($9.27).

ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

