Informa (LON:INF) PT Lowered to GBX 528

Informa (LON:INF) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 559 ($6.88) to GBX 528 ($6.50) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INF. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Informa to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.34) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 15th. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on Informa from GBX 660 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.75) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 710 ($8.74) to GBX 530 ($6.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 684.36 ($8.42).

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 432.80 ($5.33) on Wednesday. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 326.70 ($4.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.09). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 470.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 591.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion and a PE ratio of 24.82.

In other Informa news, insider Derek Mapp purchased 2,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 439 ($5.40) per share, with a total value of £13,011.96 ($16,012.75). Also, insider Stephen A. Carter acquired 362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.12) per share, with a total value of £1,799.14 ($2,214.05). Insiders bought a total of 3,816 shares of company stock worth $1,711,410 in the last 90 days.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

