Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Receives $24.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILPT opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $24.18.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $64.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

