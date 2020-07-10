Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) PT Lowered to GBX 2,100 at Barclays

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,200 ($27.07) to GBX 2,100 ($25.84) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IMB. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.84) to GBX 1,750 ($21.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($28.30) to GBX 2,240 ($27.57) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,600 ($19.69) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,900 ($35.69) to GBX 2,500 ($30.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,858.45 ($22.87).

Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,405 ($17.29) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,511.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,653.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion and a PE ratio of 15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.16. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 1,258.20 ($15.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,256 ($27.76).

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 103 ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 102.60 ($1.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Brands will post 29079.002554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

