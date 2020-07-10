Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) PT Lowered to GBX 2,100 at Barclays

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,200 ($27.07) to GBX 2,100 ($25.84) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.47% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IMB. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.84) to GBX 1,750 ($21.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($28.30) to GBX 2,240 ($27.57) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,600 ($19.69) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,900 ($35.69) to GBX 2,500 ($30.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,858.45 ($22.87).
Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,405 ($17.29) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,511.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,653.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion and a PE ratio of 15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.16. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 1,258.20 ($15.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,256 ($27.76).
Imperial Brands Company Profile
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.
