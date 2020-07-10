Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $52.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Immunomedics traded as high as $41.94 and last traded at $41.83, with a volume of 20450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.16.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMMU. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Immunomedics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Immunomedics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.29.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

In other Immunomedics news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $49,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Immunomedics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immunomedics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Immunomedics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 3.36.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunomedics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMMU)

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.