Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Down 11.5% in June

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the June 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 285,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ IMUX opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $198.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.17. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.17. Analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered Immunic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Immunic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Immunic stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 78.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.08% of Immunic worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

