Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Lessened by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $675,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,860,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,183,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.38.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $173.29 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $190.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

