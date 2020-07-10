ICON Market Cap Reaches $206.16 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $206.16 million and approximately $35.26 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00004101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Allbit, OOOBTC and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.33 or 0.01964621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00180976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00063384 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00026667 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About ICON

ICX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 842,761,908 coins and its circulating supply is 547,638,769 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation . The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

ICON Coin Trading

ICON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, Upbit, Bithumb, HitBTC, OOOBTC, Allbit, IDEX, ABCC, COSS, OKEx, CoinTiger, DragonEX, Gate.io, Hotbit, Rfinex and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

