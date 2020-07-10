IBM Retirement Fund Trims Position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 1.5% during the second quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 59,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 348.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Cfra upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James downgraded D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D. R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.12.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

