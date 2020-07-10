IBM Retirement Fund Sells 392 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after purchasing an additional 50,860 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 10.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.94.

In related news, Director Sydney Selati sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $330,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 84,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $5,609,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,328.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 196,108 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,804 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.02. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $73.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.