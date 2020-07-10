IBM Retirement Fund Sells 270 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,799,000 after buying an additional 521,768 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,187,000 after acquiring an additional 365,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,185,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $276,217,000 after purchasing an additional 146,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,406,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in State Street by 42.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,080,000 after buying an additional 1,231,384 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.78.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

