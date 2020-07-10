IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $221,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 45.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 22,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $122.83 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.84.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total transaction of $422,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,803,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.