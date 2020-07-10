IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,401 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.8% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its position in Microsoft by 354.3% during the second quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 165,807 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,743,000 after acquiring an additional 129,307 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 720,662 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $146,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Microsoft by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 14,427 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.75.

MSFT opened at $214.32 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $216.38. The company has a market cap of $1,613.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.