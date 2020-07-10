IBM Retirement Fund Has $631,000 Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 51.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $769,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $173.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.42. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $176.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

