IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,935,010,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Corning by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,295,000 after buying an additional 19,190,516 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $771,552,000 after buying an additional 255,429 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,919,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $579,859,000 after buying an additional 2,120,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Corning by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,251,000 after buying an additional 479,204 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 82.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

