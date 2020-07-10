IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kroger were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,699,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,592,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 36.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,466,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,961,000 after buying an additional 4,413,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,358,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,734,000 after buying an additional 232,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,025,000 after buying an additional 919,863 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CSFB raised their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.77.

Kroger stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other news, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $438,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,981 shares of company stock worth $4,310,131. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

