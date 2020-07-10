IBM Retirement Fund Acquires New Shares in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 23,208 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 211,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 26,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $35.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -868.25, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.