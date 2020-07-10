I-Mab’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 15th (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab’s (NASDAQ:IMAB) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 15th. I-Mab had issued 7,407,400 shares in its initial public offering on January 17th. The total size of the offering was $103,703,600 based on an initial share price of $14.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

IMAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -0.99. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $32.89.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

