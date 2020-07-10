Hubii Network (HBT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $172.00

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Hubii Network token can currently be bought for $0.0782 or 0.00000852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. Hubii Network has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $172.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hubii Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.33 or 0.01964621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00180976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00063384 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00114690 BTC.

Hubii Network Token Profile

Hubii Network’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork . Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork . The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll . The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.network

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hubii Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hubii Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hubii Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hubii Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.