Howard Lerman Sells 75,000 Shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,026,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,541,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Howard Lerman sold 22,145 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $404,146.25.

Shares of YEXT opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Yext Inc has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yext Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 8.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

