Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Boosted by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,338 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.1% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $48,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,374,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,342 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 28.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,088,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,884,947,000 after purchasing an additional 819,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,116,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,350,945,000 after purchasing an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 45.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after buying an additional 3,085,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Honeywell International stock opened at $141.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

