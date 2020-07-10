Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,357 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Honeywell International worth $88,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

NYSE:HON opened at $141.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

