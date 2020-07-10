Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Short Interest Update

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 171,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, Director Laura C. Kendall bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $94,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,274.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Tyrone Williams bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HTBI shares. BidaskClub lowered Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. Hometrust Bancshares has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $247.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

