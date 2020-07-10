Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HEP. Barclays raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Shares of HEP opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 37.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 22,901.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,125,000 after buying an additional 5,899,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 3,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,922,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,795 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,665,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,646,000 after acquiring an additional 400,200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 4,750.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 378,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 370,528 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its position in Holly Energy Partners by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,346,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,826,000 after acquiring an additional 209,049 shares in the last quarter. 32.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

