Holdings A/S Novo Sells 1,538,062 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,538,062 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $8,167,109.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,130,938 shares in the company, valued at $11,315,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $5.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $4,013,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 54,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,293 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 159,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 36,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRVS. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

