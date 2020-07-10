Holdings A/S Novo Sells 1,538,062 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) Stock

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,538,062 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $8,167,109.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,130,938 shares in the company, valued at $11,315,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $5.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59. Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Equities analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRVS. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.
About Corvus Pharmaceuticals
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.
