Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) Receives GBX 2,378 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HIK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,415 ($29.72).

HIK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($24.00) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($27.07) to GBX 2,400 ($29.53) in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,300 ($28.30) to GBX 2,390 ($29.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($27.07) to GBX 2,600 ($32.00) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,150 ($26.46) to GBX 2,500 ($30.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

In other news, insider Mazen Darwazah sold 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,450 ($30.15), for a total value of £33,075,000 ($40,702,682.75).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,142 ($26.36) on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,596 ($19.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,670 ($32.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 10.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,376.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,123.99.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

