Hexavest Inc. Trims Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 17,955 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $31,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 60.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 5,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 16.1% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 42,626 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD opened at $184.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.79. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.82.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.