Hexavest Inc. Sells 641,766 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208,790 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 641,766 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.1% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $47,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,342,000 after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 450,063 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,239,000 after buying an additional 51,771 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,638,685 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $398,432,000 after buying an additional 919,989 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.29 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $180.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

