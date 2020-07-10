Hexavest Inc. Sells 375,733 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 683,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 375,733 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.9% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $40,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average of $59.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.44.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

