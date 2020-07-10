Hexavest Inc. Sells 30,188 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,188 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.0% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $43,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $41,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $132.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $186.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.06.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

