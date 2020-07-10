Hexavest Inc. Sells 112,696 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,168 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 112,696 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $30,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,082 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNH. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $341.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.42.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $291.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.78. The company has a market cap of $276.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

