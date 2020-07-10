Hexavest Inc. Purchases Shares of 137,423 Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,425,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,788,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,255,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,675,000 after buying an additional 67,972 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,300,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,561,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,767,000 after buying an additional 79,597 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,560,000 after buying an additional 221,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $142.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $3,431,777.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

