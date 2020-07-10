Hexavest Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,820 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.05% of Constellation Brands worth $17,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 243.3% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $182.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,012.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

