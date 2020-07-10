Hexavest Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,363,790 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 747,740 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.5% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $63,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,331,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,445,803,000 after purchasing an additional 907,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,297,257,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,675,408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,174,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,430 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $193.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

