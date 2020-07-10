Hexavest Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 66,619 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $38,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $321.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.14. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $30,915.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,234 shares of company stock worth $95,467,582. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

