Hexavest Inc. Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31,971 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.3% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $54,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 398 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 845,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,537,000 after buying an additional 106,351 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,650 shares of company stock worth $8,208,438. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $325.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.24 and its 200-day moving average is $303.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $139.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $262.71 and a 12-month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.