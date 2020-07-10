Hexavest Inc. Has $42.72 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,692,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,467,681 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 1.0% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.25% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $42,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 900.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $13.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.40 to $12.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

