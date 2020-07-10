Hexavest Inc. Has $35.34 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hexavest Inc. cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 226,845 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $35,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $247.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $259.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. CSFB boosted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

