Hexavest Inc. Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,807 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.06% of General Mills worth $23,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,917,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of General Mills by 20.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,101,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,653,000 after buying an additional 533,000 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 98.1% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 388,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,516,000 after buying an additional 192,527 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of General Mills by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 164,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

General Mills stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $64.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 46,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $2,779,941.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,276 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,696.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,069,295.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,885.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,128 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.