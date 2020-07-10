Hexavest Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hexavest Inc. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 48.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,692 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 50,266 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.4% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $145,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,330,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,459,237,000 after buying an additional 19,686 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,007,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,711.74.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,182.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,587.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.06, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,622.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,181.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.