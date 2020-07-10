Hexavest Inc. Cuts Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 106,587 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.0% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $42,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after buying an additional 1,181,132 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8,478.9% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,671,000 after buying an additional 997,961 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,864,000 after buying an additional 718,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,546,000 after buying an additional 676,463 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $788,269.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,110 shares in the company, valued at $31,557,073.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,847 shares of company stock worth $4,939,033. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $219.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.59. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $220.61. The company has a market cap of $139.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

